COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: More than 15 cases of black fungal infection reported, artificial shortage of LAmB injection occurs

Raipur: After Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana and Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Black Fungus or Mucor-mycosis infection has been reported in Covid-19 patients of Chhattisgarh also. Altogether there are more than 15 cases of black fungal infection reported in the state.

Altogether 15 patients having black fungal infection admitted in AIIMS till Wednesday, told Public Relations officer of AIIMS Raipur to FPJ over phone. These include some referral cases, he added.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh State Epidemic Control Director Dr. Shubash Mishra said, around 8 cases have been so far reported in the state earlier. The doctors are directed to treat the patient in medical colleges and government hospitals. Government has also instructed the concerned authorities to ensure the availability of the medicines in the government hospitals; even separate special wards will be made for the treatment of black fungus infected patients, Dr. Shubash Mishra said.

Eye Specialist Dr. Dinesh Mishra said, as far as cases the number is quite low. Despite lower rate of infections, the persons having lower immunity such as Covid positives or patients who just recovered from Covid, taking steroids may get infected and develop black fungus infection.

Its treatment is a little bit complex and quite expensive, and may be fatal if detected at later stages, Dr. Dinesh Mishra said.

Early treatment can cure the patients, so the person who got pigmentation or feel quick loss of sight immediately consult a doctor and get medication, the eye specialist doctor said.

Just after the cases of fungal infection became the talk of town, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh took the matter seriously and issued instructions of all the hospitals of the state to keep the stock of the essential medicines used in to treat the disease.

Regarding his instructions, Chief Minister Office (CMO) also made an official tweet.