Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel govt cancels 158 MoUs signed during Ajit Jogi and Dr Raman Singh regime

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government decided to cancel 158 Memorandum of understanding (MoU)s signed with the various companies.

The decision was taken in the meeting of Chhattisgarh State Investment and Promotion Board held under the chair of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur, a government statement said on Thursday.

The MoUs were signed between 2001-18 during the regime of ex-CM Ajit Jogi and ex-CM Dr. Raman Singh and the proceedings have not started yet, the official communique said.

In the review meeting it was said, the MoU remained non-functional, no progress was made till the date.

In order to have investment in the state, Global Investors Meets were organized in 2001, 2012 and 2018 and 211 MoUs of worth Rs 3,03,115 crore 70 lakh were signed with various companies, out of which actual capital investment of Rs 78776.36 crore was only occurred, the communique said.