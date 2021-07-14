'Saleable Maharaja': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel takes jibe at new aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nagpur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday took a jibe at his former party colleague and now BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia over the latter's inclusion in the Union Cabinet as Minister of Civil Aviation and termed him as 'saleable'.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Baghel said, "They are going to sell Air India and that Ministry has been given to Scindia. Air India's logo is 'Maharaja'. Both (Jyotiraditya Scindia and Air India) are saleable. One is going to be auctioned and the other has been given charge to sell it." Following Scindia, who had joined the BJP last year after leaving the Congress, assuming charges as the Civil Aviation Minister on July 9, he has been constantly targeted by the Opposition.

Soon after he assumed charges as the Aviation Minister, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath took a jibe at him over the latter's inclusion in the Union Cabinet as Minister of Civil Aviation.