Chhattisgarh bags 10 National Awards in procurement, processing, forest produce marketing

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has been conferred ten National Awards in procurement, processing, forest produce marketing at national level.

The awards were given in eight sub-categories for the excellent performance in procurement, processing and marketing of minor forest produce and for implementation of Van Dhan Yojana in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a government statement said. Two awards were being conferred upon the state for new products and innovations.

Minister of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, Arjun Munda will present these awards to Chhattisgarh virtually on August 6 at 12 noon, the communique said.

Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, Government of India New Delhi (TRIFED) announced these awards on the basis of performance of various states. Minor forest produce collection in the state is being done by Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Association.

The CM congratulated Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, and the entire Forest Department, associated groups and organizations for their unique contribution and the mega achievement.

Chhattisgarh has bagged the first prize for inclusion of maximum number of forest produce under the Minimum Support Price scheme for minor forest produce in year 2020-21, for procurement of minor forest produce at the highest price by maximum utilization of the funds sanctioned in year 2020-21, completion of maximum survey under Van Dhan Yojana, for maximum training for forest development center clusters, for manufacturing maximum products through value addition, for maximum sale of products after value addition.

Besides these, the state was also awarded for ‘new product and innovation category’, after it developed sanitizer from Mahua and for producing new products from tamarind.