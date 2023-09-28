Chhattisgarh: Baghel, Kharge Unveil NYAY And Labor Schemes For Farmers And Workers

FPJ

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday released the instalment under NYAY schemes, and labour schemes were distributed to farmers and workers.

Kharge was attending the ‘Krishak Sah Shramik Sammelan’ organised in Sumabhatha village of Balodabazar-Bhatapara district.

At the event, an amount of ₹1,895 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 24.52 lakh in the state under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan NYAY Yojana, and an amount of ₹5.16 crore was transferred to 65,000 cow dung sellers under the Godhan NYAY Yojana. An incentive amount of ₹57.18 crore was also given to 33,642 sugarcane-producing farmers. On the occasion, both leaders dedicated 264 development works worth ₹266.40 crore to the Balodabazar-Bhatapara district. The development works inaugurated consist of 150 projects worth ₹176 crore, and Bhumipoojan was done for 114 development works worth ₹90.35 crore.

