Chhattisgarh: Angered Mob Clashes With Police Over Custodial Death Of Office Boy In Balrampur; ASP Assaulted Amid Protests

One agitating woman beat female ASP with slippers | FPJ

Public anger created due to custodial death of an office boy Gurucharan Mandal at police station, resulted into chaos and sporadic violence in Balrampur is yet to die down. The frenzy mob again clashed with cops and the uproar continued on Friday as well amid this one female Additional Superintendent of police, and other police personnel got assaulted by the berserk crowd. The chaos created when police are trying to deliver the body of the deceased to the family members in his native village after the autopsy. The family members of the deceased and office leaders of Bengali Society refused to accept the body till the policemen involved in the custodial death were not booked and proper compensation was granted to the dependent family members.

As per information received, ASP Nimisha Pandey, who was assigned to control the crowd, was hit by agitating women. She was spotted hit by slippers. The ASP came under attack while she was trying to save her from stone pelting. Nimisha Pandey, is ASP in Jashpur and got posted on duty in Balrampur.

The deceased office boy is from village Santoshi Nagar. Family members earlier refused to accept the body. Later on when the police team tried to hand over the body in the village, the situation became explosive and resulted in clashes with the deployed police team, locals said. The mob pelted stones and tried to vandalize the police vehicle.

Earlier on Thursday night, a mob of people attacked Balrampur police station and jammed the highway. The SP suspended the Balrampur police station in-charge and a constable.

Father of the deceased Shanti Ram alleged that the police killed his son and hung him. The TI and SP kept beating Gurucharan for three days, father alleged.

Crowd pelted stones on police | FPJ

Meanwhile, ASP Shailendra Pandey has rejected these allegations and is highly motivated and baseless.

ASP Pandey said, the office was called only for questioning in the context of his missing wife, but he went to the bathroom and hanged himself.

Reena Giri, the wife of Santoshi Nagar resident Gurucharan Mandal, posted as peon in the NHM office in Balrampur, went missing on September 29. Gurucharan Mandal's first wife had left him. He also has a child from his first wife. Gurucharan Mandal was living with his second wife Reena Giri.

The deceased Gurucharan Mandal's second wife Reena Giri was missing and a case was filed in Balrampur police station on September 29. Balrampur police was calling him repeatedly for questioning in this case and questioning him for hours.

The deceased Gurucharan Mandal (30) works in Balrampur Hospital as an office boy. On Thursday, he hanged himself in the lockup bathroom.

After the uproar, Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam appealed to the public to maintain peace. He said that action will be taken against whoever is guilty. Nobody will be spared.

IG Ankit Garg said that the guidelines issued by the Human Rights Commission are being followed after custodial death.

The agitators claimed contrary to this claim, the Balrampur police ignored all protocols before the death.

In the case, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel made scathy remarks on the law and order situation and said, it is the fourth district where the law and order crisis occurred. Police had to fire tear gas shells in Balrampur on protesting women. Again the issue of custodial death rose. Three SP already transferred why not to replace the defunct Home Minister, Baghel said.