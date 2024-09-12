Chhatisgarh: Sword Of Arrest Hangs Over Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar In Headmaster Suicide Case | FP Photo

Raipur/Balod (Chhatisgarh): The District Sessions Court of Balod has rejected the former Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar's anticipatory bail plea. The rejection of bail petition, left him at risk of getting arrested any time. As the investigation in the suicide of a headmaster in Balod is under progress, Chhattisgarh, former Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar the chances of potential arrest increased. In the case, three individuals have already been detained by police under suspicion of having a role in the offence.

The court rejected the bail plea on grounds that it might affect or do tampering with the evidence. On Teachers' Day, September 5, Devendra Kumar Thakur, 57, hanged himself. In his suicide note, Thakur mentioned the name of Mohammad Akbar, Harendra Netam, Pradeep Thakur, and Madar Khan, blaming them for his death.

The police have filed a case against Akbar, Madar Khan, Harendra Netam, and Pradeep Thakur under various sections of the law, including Sections 108 and 3(5). Additionally, Madar Khan, Harendra Netam, and Pradeep Thakur face charges under Sections 420 and 34 related to alleged fraudulent activities involving government job placements.

Superintendent of Police SR Bhagat told the media that three individuals have been arrested. The investigation revealed that Thakur, who was posted at a primary school in Odgaon, Doundi block, had been duped of a substantial sum of money under the false pretext of job placements. At the time of the incident, Thakur's wife, also employed in the education department, was at school, and no one else was present at their home.

The suicide note detailed Thakur's grievances, including financial deceit and unfulfilled job promises. As a result, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered.

Conspiracy hatched to implicate me: Akbar claims

However, in the case Mohammad Akbar has denied the charges as well as the FIR against him, and termed it as part of a conspiracy.

He has presented documents alleging that the government is concealing the application of Devendra Kumar Thakur, which purportedly lists the accused.

Akbar asserts that his name was not mentioned in the original complaint filed by six individuals—Dharam Dev, Kumari Dimple, Nandu Nishad, Lakshmi Kuwachi, Manohar Lal, and Yogesh Kumar—who had complained to the police station in Doundi about Thakur allegedly taking money for job placements.

According to Akbar, Thakur's written application to the Doundi police on August 14 named only Harendra Kumar Neta and Salim Khan as responsible for taking money. Akbar questions how his name became involved and claims the suicide note has not been properly investigated, indicating a possible conspiracy.

Akbar further contends that allegations about Madar Khan being his nephew are unfounded, as he has no sister. This, he argues, underscores a fabricated conspiracy.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Joshi stated that a case under Section 108 of the BNS has been registered based on the suicide note, with additional fraud charges related to job placements against three other individuals.

The investigation has revealed that over 40 people were defrauded of more than Rs 3.7 crore. The Balod police continue to probe the case, with potential new developments anticipated. The headmaster's suicide followed demands from people for the return of money paid for job placements that never materialized, leading to Thakur’s tragic decision to end his life. His suicide note also mentioned that after his death, Leela Ram Korram would seek to recover the money and ensure justice.

(Note- FPJ doesn't verify the originality of documents).