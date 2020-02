Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp messages in Marathi, Hindi and English

Today is Shivaji Jayanti, referred to as Shiv Jayanti, by some. It marks the birth anniversary of the warrior-king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj- the Maratha Emperor and a man whose actions are revered and who is still remembered for his acts of bravery, valour, and kindness.

He was a strong and fearless Maratha warrior who founded the Maratha Empire and stood up against the Mughal Emperor, Aurangzeb. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born to Jijabai and Shahaji Bhonsale at Shivneri Fort in Mahrashtra.

19th February has been officially accepted by the Government of Maharashtra as Shivaji Jayanti.