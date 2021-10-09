Chennai: Sisters live with mother’s dead body for days hoping she will 'come back alive'

Two women kept their dead mother’s body at their home for four days in Manapparai in Tiruchi in central Tamil Nadu in the fervent hoping that God would bring her back. In a bizarre incident, the woman, both aged in their forties, resisted attempts by the police to take away their mother’s body and kept insisting that she would come back alive.

According to police in Manapparai, the women identified as Jecinthal and Jayanthi, both spinsters, were nursing their 75-year-old mother Mary, a retired school teacher, for some time at their home. Last week when her condition deteriorated, they took her to a private hospital, where doctors examined and declared her dead.

However, the woman took the body home and kept praying in the belief that she would be brought back alive. Upon receiving a complaint from those living in the neighbourhood, the police on Friday rushed to the home and found that the women were apparently in a trance.

The two daughters tried to chase away the uniformed personnel and insisted that their mother would “wake up” soon. The police had to convince them that they would help the mother and called the emergency ambulance service. The ambulance staff checked on the elderly woman’s body and confirmed she was long dead.

Amid resistance from the women, the police managed to take the body to a hospital where doctors certified that she must have died four to five days ago. The police then buried the body on Saturday morning. Counseling is being offered to her daughters, who appeared dazed and kept repeating that their mother had not eaten the previous night.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 10:15 PM IST