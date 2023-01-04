Chennai: 22-year-old Zoho employee trying to avoid pothole on two-wheeler crushed by truck |

A 22-year-old woman who was attempting to dodge a pothole on the road close to Chennai fell from her bike and was killed by a truck. The incident happened close to Maduravoyal, and authorities are searching for the truck driver who sped away.

The victim, named Shobhana, was employed by the private corporation Zoho as an engineer. On Tuesday, she was on her way to drop off her brother at college for his NEET coaching class.

TN | A woman software engineer, S Shobana,died after being mowed down by a truck near Maduravoyal in Chennai y'day.She lost control of her two-wheeler when she hit a pothole on the road.Her brother was present with her & sustained injuries;admitted to hospital: Poonamallee Police pic.twitter.com/nguwsoGuBW — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

She fell down after trying to negotiate pothole-filled road

She stumbled as she attempted to negotiate a treacherous section of pothole-filled road in Maduravoyal, and both commuters tumbled from the two-wheeler. A truck transporting sand that was traveling behind her was unable to halt in time. Shobana was tragically killed instantly when the truck ran over her, but her brother miraculously survived.

Manhunt for the truck driver is on

Once they arrived, Poonamallee police removed Shobana's body and took it to Porur Government Hospital for an autopsy. They are searching for the truck driver, who fled the scene. The CEO of Zoho, Sridhar Vembu, posted on Twitter that Shobana's death was due to the poor roads.

CEO of Zoho, Sridhar Vembu, tweets

“One of our engineers, Ma Shobana’s died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school. Our bad roads have caused a traffic loss to get family and Zoho”, tweeted Sridhar Vembu.