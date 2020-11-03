Cheerleaders, actors make Bihar polls a glitzy affair

Not just the IPL, the Bihar elections too have got its share of glitzy elements. Ahead of the third phase, cheerleaders from Mumbai are entertaining voters in Narkatiyaganj constituency of West Champaran near the Indo-Nepal border.

A team of eight girls and two boys have been invited by the supporters of BJP candidate Rashmi Verma. They were seen performing to a mix of songs. Rashmi was elected to the assembly in 2010 but could not win in 2015. One of her close relatives, Vinay Verma, is her rival.

This is the first time cheer girls have been involved in campaigning in Bihar polls.

In Bhagalpur, the Congress campaign got a boost when Bollywood actress Neha Sharma flew from Mumbai to seek votes for her father and MLA Ajit Kumar Sharma, who faces BJP's Rohit Pandey.

NDA has invited three Bhojpuri stars – MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Nirhua. Not to be left behind, the Grand Alliance has roped in Bhojpuri film stars Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Chhotu Chhaliya, Surbhi Sharma, Pakhi Hegde. Veteran film actor Shatrughan Sinha is also campaigning for the Congress and RJD candidates.

LJP had invited Ameesha Patel who campaigned in Nalanda, the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.