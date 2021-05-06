Check out this inspiring story of Rajasthan village that fought back against COVID-19 and won

This is a story of a village that witnessed 25 deaths and 87 Covid positive cases in 10 days. It fought back and now there is only one positive case left. Village sarpanch, a lady named Rasalidevi Meena and her team imposed lockdown in the village for 10 days; put check posts on the entries of the village and mass sampling was done. Now the village is almost Covid free.

The village - Gadola is situated in Nimbahera block of Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan. The population of the village is around 4000 and it is 7 km away from block headquarter. The first case of Covid-19 was reported here on the 13th of April. After that three deaths took place and infection was rampant but villagers were hesitant to give samples as they were afraid that they will be sent to quarantine centres if found positive.

Village sarpanch Rasali Devi Meena and her husband Devilal formed a team of some prominent villagers, informed district administration and health officials. A door to door survey was conducted, people were explained the situation. Then a government school of the village converted into Covid care centre so that positive patients can be isolated there.