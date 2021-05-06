Check out this inspiring story of Rajasthan village that fought back against COVID-19 and won

This is a story of a village that witnessed 25 deaths and 87 Covid positive cases in 10 days. It fought back and now there is only one positive case left. Village sarpanch, a lady named Rasalidevi Meena and her team imposed lockdown in the village for 10 days; put check posts on the entries of the village and mass sampling was done. Now the village is almost Covid free.
The village - Gadola is situated in Nimbahera block of Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan. The population of the village is around 4000 and it is 7 km away from block headquarter. The first case of Covid-19 was reported here on the 13th of April. After that three deaths took place and infection was rampant but villagers were hesitant to give samples as they were afraid that they will be sent to quarantine centres if found positive.
Village sarpanch Rasali Devi Meena and her husband Devilal formed a team of some prominent villagers, informed district administration and health officials. A door to door survey was conducted, people were explained the situation. Then a government school of the village converted into Covid care centre so that positive patients can be isolated there.
Mass sampling was started after taking villagers in confidence, in this 87 were found positive at once. Looking at the situation a ten days complete lockdown was declared in the village on the 23rd of April. Two check posts were put at the entries of the village and no outsider was allowed other than the officials. Although deaths were continued and till the 27th of April 25 people died of Covid like symptoms.
Devilal told that people were dying before reports could come. It was a horrifying situation in the village. But then people understand the severity of the problem and came forward to give samples, locked themselves in houses. Covid positives were sent to Covid care centre in village and Nimbahera and treated well. Now there is only one positive patient is left who is in home isolation.
Devilal said ‘it was a difficult time, but we managed to fight back. Although we opened the market now but strictly following the guidelines of the government and villagers are now quite vigilant, so we hope that our village will soon become the Covid free village.
