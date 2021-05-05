COVID-19 in Rajasthan: State government asks for public contribution to vaccinate youth

After making failed attempts of requesting the central government for taking up the responsibility of free vaccination of youth, now the Rajasthan Government has asked for a public contribution to provide free vaccines. A dedicated bank account has opened for this. MLAs of ruling Congress have already started to give some amount from their MLA fund.

The issue of free vaccination has been repeatedly raised by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He raised the issue in the meeting of Chief Ministres with The Prime Minister and wrote a letter to Prime Minister stating that state governments do not have enough resources to provide free vaccines to youth.

But he did not get enough support from other Chief Ministers and not even from his own party’s Chief minsters, so now Rajasthan government has decided to provide free vaccination to 18 plus on their own, which will cost around 2500 crore Rs.