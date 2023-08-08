Check FULL List Of BJP Speakers At No-Confidence Motion Debate In Lok Sabha

Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia in list of BJP speakers |

The no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was tabled by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday (August 8). Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, who was to start the no-confidence motion for Congress, was replaced by Gaurav Gogoi at the last moment. This also led to BJP MP and Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi to question as to why did Rahul not table the motion or started the proceedings for Congress in the House. However, BJP list of speakers who will speak during the debate on no-confidence motion mentions 15 MPs and leaders who will speak for the ruling party and alliance in the House.

Here are the names of BJP leaders who will speak during the No-Confidence Motion.

1. Amit Shah

2. Nirmala Sitharaman

3. Kiren Rijiju

4. Jyotiraditya Scindia

5. Smriti Irani

6. Locket Chatterjee

7. Bandi Sanjay Kumar

8. Ram Kripal Yadav

9. Rajdeep Roy

10. Vijay Baghel

11. Ramesh Bidhuri

12. Sunita Duggal

13. Heena Gavit

14. Nishikant Dubey

15. Rajyavardhan Rathore.

Speakers from different region and states

The BJP list of speakers has names from West, South, North East, Central, East and North region. The speakers represent seats from states in Gujarat, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Debate on No-Confidence Motion

The debate on the no-confidence started on a difficult note. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi started the debate for Congress and attacked the Prime Minister and ruling government for violence in Manipur. However, ruckus and disturbance was observed in the Lok Sabha as soon as BJP MP Nishikant Dubey stood up to speak for the BJP on the no-confidence motion. Sloganeering took place by opposition parties MPs and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asked why was opposition stopping the government from replying and said that opposition should not have so much "insecurity".

