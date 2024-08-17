Chattisgarh: ACB, EOW Conduct Raids In Coal Levy Scam In 4 States |

Raipur In connection with the coal levy and disproportionate assets case, the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) conducted raids at 19 locations across the country, including Rajasthan, Bengaluru, and Jharkhand. The focus of this operation was on IAS officers Sameer Vishnoi and Ranu Sahu, as well as State Administrative Service officer Saumya Chaurasia. All three are currently imprisoned in Raipur Central Jail.

Sources reveal that over 12 teams were mobilized for the operation, with many dispatched to other states as early as August 14. Raids targeted Vishnoi's in-laws in Anupgarh, Rajasthan, and Sahu's maternal home in Gariaband. Additionally, the ACB sealed a transporter's bungalow in Raigarh in relation to the coal levy scam.

Raids in brief :

Anupgarh, Rajasthan: The ACB, with assistance from the Rajasthan Police, executed a search at the residence of businessman Gaurav Godara, a relative of Sameer Vishnoi. The operation began at 7 am and concluded around 1:30 pm. The house was sealed, and no details about the findings have been released.

Gariaband: The ACB raided Ranu Sahu's maternal home in Panduka for the second time in three months. The focus was on documents and properties acquired over the past four years. The raid involved 10-12 team members and two vehicles.

Bhilai: In Chhattisgarh, the ACB targeted the residence of hotelier Anil Kumar Pathak in Nehru Nagar East. This raid, related to disproportionate assets, followed a previous search at Pathak's hotel. Four vehicles were reportedly involved in the operation.

Korba: The ACB raided the home of contractor MS Patel near Ashirwad Point in TP Nagar. A 10-member team in two vehicles has been searching for documents since the morning.

Raigarh: A raid at the house of transporter Navneet Tiwari in Bande Ali Fatmi Nagar was unsuccessful as the residence was locked. A notice was posted, and the house was sealed. The team also visited the home of Suraj Upadhyay, Tiwari’s cousin, but left after a brief investigation.

Background of the accused:

Sameer Vishnoi: Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 13, 2022, Vishnoi, a suspended IAS officer, was found with Rs 47 lakh in cash and jewelry worth Rs 2 crore. He faces charges of money laundering and holding disproportionate assets, facilitated by a controversial notification he issued in 2020.

Ranu Sahu: The ED arrested Sahu on July 22, 2023, following earlier raids by the Income Tax Department. Allegations include involvement in the coal levy scam during his tenure as Korba Collector and holding assets disproportionate to his income. Sahu's properties are categorized into three groups for investigation.

Saumya Chaurasia: A former influential officer under the Congress government, Chaurasia was arrested by the ED on December 2, 2022. She remains in Raipur Central Jail. The ED's investigation has revealed a significant scam involving approximately Rs 500 crore, linked to illegal collection and property acquisition in the coal sector.

The ED's ongoing investigation into the coal scam has led to several high-profile arrests and continues to uncover extensive financial misconduct. The raids carried out by ED created political outcry in the state. Congress alleged it is an misuse of government machinery as well as politicisation of the agencies like ED under Modi rule.