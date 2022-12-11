Chaos at Delhi Airport after passengers face delays in security checks due to massive crowding

Twitter - Madhu Menon

New Delhi: The security line delays at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport are creating a lot of problems for the passengers. Those who visited the airport in past few weeks have complained about the crowd and delays in security check lines at the airport. As a result, a significant amount of distress has been spread among aviation passengers travelling through Delhi.

Amongst, many complaints on various social media platforms, Highway on My Plate (HOMP) show host Rocky Singh posted a tweet on his handle early morning on Saturday complaining about his miserable experience at the Delhi airport.

While expressing his frustration on the delays at airport, Singh said, "Good morning - 5:30 am Delhi T3 and welcome to HELL … 35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now … the mother of all security lines … SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here"

5:30 in security line - 6:20 out-only 50 minutes - panicked passengers running breaking lines - all veneers of civilisation broken down, arguments and disagreements early morning - panic, flared tempers- The dance of demons-time to think of God-everything here is Ram BHAROSE 😥 https://t.co/2MeESVljzi — KHAUBOYS 🇮🇳 (@rockyandmayur) December 11, 2022

"5:30 in security line - 6:20 out-only 50 minutes - panicked passengers running breaking lines - all veneers of civilisation broken down, arguments and disagreements early morning - panic, flared tempers- The dance of demons-time to think of God-everything here is Ram BHAROSE," he added.

At Delhi airport. 10 minutes in line to get into the airport. QR code reader couldn't read the code on my mobile screen. Pretty crowded at security. Must be about 100 people ahead of me in line. Fish market feeling. https://t.co/kkzgkv9Rf2 pic.twitter.com/oMmIVWkB2R — Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) December 9, 2022

Another complainant, Madhu Menon, a professional photographer had tweeted about his experience before boarding a flight on Friday. "At Delhi airport. 10 minutes in line to get into the airport. QR code reader couldn't read the code on my mobile screen. Pretty crowded at security. Must be about 100 people ahead of me in line. Fish market feeling," he said in his tweet.

Government taking steps to control the situation

After the complaints of overcrowding and delays in security lines surged, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia himself has decided to take matter in hands. He immediately held a meeting with the officials and the management teams of major airports in the country.

All the airports were further told to share advisories regarding the arrival of passengers at airport before the departure of their flights.

Scindia likely plans to pay a visit at the Delhi airport in order to inspect the issues that occur delay for the passengers. He has assured the people that government and airport officials are trying their best to control the situation.

