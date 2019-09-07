'India is with you. You are exceptional': PM Modi boosts morale of ISRO scientists after contact with lander lost

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the scientists of ISRO, hours after the much-anticipated Vikram lander lost signal moments before its moon landing. Boosting the morale of Team Chandrayaan-2, he inspired them to march on, saying: "You came as close as you could. Stay steady and look ahead."

He said every person was aware of the amount of disappointment they were feeling following the setback. Modi said if a poet was to write about this, he would mention: "Chandrayaan rushed towards Chandra Maa to hug her..." which drew a loud applause from the audience.

Minutes later, the Prime Minister was seen hugging and consoling ISRO Chairman K. Sivan, who literally burst into tears as Modi was about to leave. Addressing the scientists as "exceptional professionals" whom the nation and the world at large stands by, Modi said: "True to your nature you ventured into a a place where no one has gone before.

"To our scientists, I want to say 'India is with you'. You are exceptional professionals who have made an incredible contribution to the nation's progress. You have given your best always, and will give us several more opportunities to smile about," Modi said.

"Our determination to get closer to Moon today, has just got stronger," the Prime Minister said. Modi said the entire nation was awake in solidarity because the scientists had embarked on one of the most ambitious missions of the space programme. "We came very close but we will need to cover more ground in the times to come", he said.