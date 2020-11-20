Chandrashekar Rao dances to PM Modi's tune, says Telangana Congress

Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of indirectly helping the NDA by forging a front against BJP with Congress allies, Telangana Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that Rao dances to the tune of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"KCR dances to the music of PM Modi and the BJP. And the whole country knows the drama of Chandrashekar Rao and people are not ready to believe in his words anymore," Reddy told reporters here.

This comes after Rao called for the formation of an anti-BJP front and said he will speak to all leaders who are against the ruling party at the Centre.

"K Chandrashekhar Rao is master in the habit of telling lies. No one can beat him in telling lies to the public. He can't help but pass such statements like Congress is facing its end days and that they are forming an anti-BJP conclave," Reddy said.

He accused the KCR and the BJP of trying to weaken the Congress party, by forging an alliance with its allies, which Reddy said will indirectly strengthen the BJP.

"He (KCR) said the same during the 2018 election. This happens when NDA is weakening and to help them gain strength, issues such statements. This federal front is a part of their attempt to weakening the Congress party. Only those regional and national parties who work closely with Congress are being targeted every time," Reddy said.

"So, if they are able to directly weaken Congress, that would indirectly strengthen the BJP... We have been facing such situations for a long time now and we are well aware of it. If the TRS and KCR really want to fight against BJP, then why aren't they joining hands with the Congress," he added.

Reddy said that the TRS party has shown its support to PM Modi and BJP on various occasions.

"If KCR really wants to fight against Modi, then he must call for a state assembly immediately and has to pass a resolution for rejecting the agricultural bills. And if he does so, then we would believe him one per cent. We have been seeing KCR for over 20 years now and have seen him lie over 1,000 times now," he added.

Reddy said that Rao has come up with this "federal front" to cover-up his failures as the GHMC elections are approaching. "But, he must remember that no one is ready to listen to his lies now," he added.