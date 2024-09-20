'Chandrababu Naidu Twisted Facts…Using God For Political Gains': Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges Andhra CM Using Tirupati Laddu Row To Divert Attention From Failed Poll Promises

File images

Reacting to the allegations of usage of animal fat in the making of the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday that the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) is "politicising religious matters."

Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that the previous YSR Congress-led government used animal fat in Laddus at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

"The tender process occurs every six months, and the qualification criteria has not changed for decades. Suppliers must provide an NABL certificate and a product quality certificate. TTD collects samples from the ghee, and only products that pass certification are used. TDP is politicizing religious matters. We have rejected the products in our regime 18 times," Jaganmohan Reddy said.

"...Ultimately, at the end of the day, I myself am writing a letter to the Prime Minister. I am also writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India. I am explaining to them as to how Chandrababu Naidu twisted the facts and why action should not be taken against him for having done so..." he said further.

"...Ultimately, at the end of the day, I myself am writing a letter to the Prime Minister. I am also writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India. I am explaining to them as to how Chandrababu Naidu twisted the facts and why action should not be taken against him for having done so..."

Lab test ordered under CM Naidu's instructions: TTD

Meanwhile, executive officer of Tirumala Tirupathi Devastanam (TTD) Shamala Rao said that there had been apprehensions about the quality of the Prasadam and the under CM Naidu's instructions a lab test of the same was ordered.

"When I took over as executive officer TTD, the CM expressed concern on the ghee procured and the quality of the laddu which is considered to be very sacred and offered as 'Prasadam' to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Any deviation in the quality will cause doing 'apavithram' (doing something which is not sacred). He wanted me to take steps to ensure that the sanctity of this temple is restored including getting pure cow milk ghee. We started working on that... We found that we don't have any internal lab to test adulteration in the ghee. There is no system to check the quality of ghee in outside labs also... The rates quoted by tenderers are unviable, they are so low that anyone can say that pure cow ghee cannot cost so less... We warned all suppliers, that they will be blacklisted if the ghee supplied doesn't pass the lab test... We collected all samples and sent it to the best lab, it is government-controlled, and the reports have come and are shocking,"she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video clip in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was seen saying that previously animal fat was used in consecrated sweets--'Tirupati Prasadam' instead of 'Ghee' at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

'Shocked by findings," says Nara Lokesh

In a post on X, Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh said that he was shocked by the findings and added, "The Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam."

"Shame on YS Jagan and the YSR party government that couldn't respect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees," he added.

The charges of the AP CM have been denied by former TDP Chairman and YSRCP leader YV Subbareddy, who claimed that only organic ingredients were used in the preparation of Prasadam.

"All the ingredients used for Swami's offerings from the last three years are all organic ingredients, including ghee. This is a very vile allegation that our government and our party, which have done so many programs while protecting the sanctity of Swami, are doing so many programs to mislead the people," he said.