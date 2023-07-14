Chandra Bhanu Gupta Birth Anniversary: 4-Time UP CM Who Contributed To The Field Of Education & Social Welfare

Chandra Bhanu Gupta | Wikimedia

Chandra Bhanu Gupta, the third chief minister of India's largest state in terms of population, Uttar Pradesh, was born on this day on 1902. The politician, who went on to become the chief minister of the politically volatile and important state four times, but never got to complete the full five-year term. However, his contribution to the politics of the state remains important and he was a stalwart from a state that has given India the most number of prime ministers to the country. He was born in 1902 in Aligarh and also went on to study law. Reports say that he was also a counsel in the Kakori case.

1960s to 1970s - The decade of Gupta's political rise

Gupta's political career was at its peak from 1960 to 1970, when he became the chief minister of the state four times. However, his total term as the CM of the state was three years and 10 months in those 10 years.

Won from Lucknow City East

However, the politician who started his career with the Congress party, and was the among the ministers in the cabinets of UP’s first CM GB Pant as well as a minister in the cabinet of UP's second CM Sampurnanand. He contested in the first ever assembly elections held in Uttar Pradesh and won from Lucknow City east. However, he could not repeat his victory from the seat in the 1957 elections.

Gupta's contribution to the field of education

Gupta's contribution in the field of education and for student welfare is remembered to this date. He carried out important work in Lucknow for the benefit of students and helped introduce important social welfare works like contributing in starting a Homeopathic Hospital, children's museum, and public library as well as education institutions across UP. Gupta was made the national treasurer of the janata party after a faction that had split from the Congress party had joined the Janata Dal. However, he couldn't contribute much due to his ill-health. He passed away in March, 1980, leaving behind a political legacy.

