''Before 2017, UP Board Was Infamous

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday claimed that before 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board was ''infamous'' for the use of unfair means during examination, and termed ''copying mafia'' the ''biggest enemy'' of the society.

Adityanath was addressing a function organised to felicitate 1,745 meritorious students.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said, ''Before 2017, the UP Board was infamous for 'nakal' (use of unfair means during examination), and our government made it copying-free. The copying mafia is the biggest enemy of the society, and it should be boycotted by the society, as it makes the educational institutions 'apavitra' (impure) by indulging in copying. The administration should also act tough against the copying mafia.'' Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party government, Adityanath said, ''Six years ago, examinations in the state used to spread over three months. The declaration of results used to take two-three months. Three months' time was taken in taking admission into the next class, and three months were spent in festivals and holidays. Learning activity was seen less in the schools.'' He added that for the first time, UP's Secondary Education Board has conducted the examination in 15 days, and declared the results in a span of 14 days.

In January 2019, the then Deputy Chief Minister of UP and Secondary Education Minister Dinesh Sharma, while drawing attention towards the enormity of the copying menace, had said, ''Before the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, the prevailing atmosphere in the state prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to say that tenders were floated in UP for copying,'' After the BJP came to power in UP, steps have been taken to curb the evil practice, Sharma said.

Sharma also said that the use of unfair means was so rampant in the past that students from specific states were kept together at one exam centre.

Adityanath also said that before 2017, there were not enough teachers in the state. ''Our government has given appointment letters to more than 1.62 lakh teachers of basic education and secondary education in six years, after selecting them in a transparent manner. Under the 'operation kayakalp' (rejuvenation of schools) Basic Education Council, 1.33 lakh schools have been renovated in the state.'' He also said that in order to make the children technically competent, the government is giving two crore tablets to them.

Aditynath also spoke about the state government's Abhyudaya Yojana (a government-initiated free coaching scheme). For the first time, 23 candidates from the state have been selected in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and 95 in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission through the government-initiated free coaching scheme, the chief minister said.

He also stressed the need for creating awareness about sports among children.

The chief minister said the dropout rate in schools and colleges has reduced in UP.

He advised the students appearing in board exams that they must read the book 'Exam Warriors' written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath also said ''India is the only country which created opportunity during the COVID-19 crisis''. The National Education Policy is also an outcome of that period. Educational institutions must implement the NEP for the bright future of the students''.

Meritorious students received Rs 1 lakh in cash, tablet, medal and a certificate.

The UP chief minister on this occasion also dedicated the public buildings of 18 government secondary schools and 125 science laboratories.

UP secondary education minister Gulab Devi, minister of state for basic education (independent charge) Sandeep Singh, Minister of State for transport (independent charge) Dayashankar Singh, Chief Secretary Durgashankar Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary Basic Education and Secondary Education Department Deepak Kumar, and DG, School Education Vijay Kiran Anand were present at the event, a statement said.

