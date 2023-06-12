 Uttar Pradesh: School Teacher Fired Over Fake Birth Certificate
The teacher had got the job by stating that his year of birth is 1960, but a probed revealed he was born in 1953.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Representative Image

A government primary school teacher has been booked for allegedly producing a fake birth certificate when he joined the service in 1999, police said in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

"An FIR has been registered against Brajnath Ram under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) on the basis of a complaint by block education officer Madhavendra Pandey," Circle officer, Rasra, Mohammad Faheemm said.

In the complaint, Mr Pandey alleged that Mr Ram was posted as an assistant teacher. He had got the job by stating that his date of birth is December 1, 1960. When the matter was probed by the department, it was revealed that he was born on December 1, 1953.

The accused had been working as an assistant teacher at the primary school since 1999.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Officer of Ballia, Maniram Singh said the teacher has been sacked.

