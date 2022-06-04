Yogi Adityanath Birthday Special: Facts to know about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

CM Yogi Adityanath Birthday Special | Instagram

Yogi Adityanath, who was born on 5 June, 1972, is an Indian Hindu monk and politician serving as the 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in office since 19 March 2017.

He was sworn in as the CM for a second term after BJP registered a landslide victory in 2022 Assembly elections.

Let us celebrate CM Yogi Adityanath's birthday by learning more about him with these interesting facts:

1. Yogi Adityanath was born as Ajay Mohan Bisht on 5 June, 1972, in the village of Panchur, in Pauri Garhwal, Uttar Pradesh.

2. He was the second born in the family, among four brothers and three sisters.

3. He completed his bachelor's degree in mathematics.

4. He left his home around the 1990s to join the Ayodhya Ram temple movement.

5. Adityanath renounced his family in 1993 at the age of 21 and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, the then high priest of Gorakhnath Math.

6. Adityanath was the youngest member of the 12th Lok Sabha at 26.

7. He has been elected to the Parliament from Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms (in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections)

8. Adityanath's attendance in Lok Sabha was 77% and he has asked 284 questions, participated in 56 debates and introduced three private member Bills in the 16th Lok Sabha.

9. Adityanath has had strained relations with the BJP for more than a decade.

10. He often derided and undermined the BJP, criticising its dilution of the Hindutva ideology.

11. On 3 January 2016, a day after the terrorist attack on an Indian air force base in Pathankot allegedly by Pakistani terrorists, Adityanath compared Pakistan to Satan.

12. Adityanath had praised then US President Donald Trump's decision to enact a ban on citizens from 7 Muslim-majority countries entering the United States and had called for India to adopt similar policies to tackle terrorism.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath starts community kitchen service across districts