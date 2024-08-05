Chandigarh: Prepare To Sit In Opposition In 2029 As Well, Amit Shah Tells INDIA Bloc | FPJ

Chandigarh: Claiming that the BJP-led NDA would again form government at the Centre, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a dig at the rival INDIA bloc saying that it should prepare to sit in the opposition in 2029 as well.

In the city, Shah made these remarks while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Rs 75 crore 24x7 Manimajra township water supply project ``nyay setu’’ and launching the ``smart city mission’’ here.

The event was also attended by Punjab governor and Union Territory, Chandigarh, administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah held that the NDA would again win the next Lok Sabha polls in 2029 and added that the INDIA bloc should prepare itself to sit in the opposition in 2029 as well. ``I assure you that let the opposition do whatever it wants to do, in 2029, NDA will come and Modiji will come’’, he told the gathering.

``They (opposition’s alliance) has an impression that they have won 2024 elections but they do not know that BJP has won more seats this time than the number of seats Congress got in the past three polls’’, he held.

Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of providing timely and transparent justice to all, today inaugurated an array of cutting-edge technologies to power our criminal justice system in Chandigarh.



Our justice system is now armed with the 'e-sakshya' system inaugurated… pic.twitter.com/zZclVWm2Rb — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 4, 2024

Shah went on to say that while the opposition repeatedly says that this government will not last, he assures them that not only will this government complete its term but the next government too will be of NDA and that the INDIA bloc should be ready to sit in the opposition and learn the way of working in the opposition properly.

Read Also Gulab Chand Kataria Sworn In As Punjab Governor, Chandigarh Administrator

Shah who also launched the ``e-evidence’’, ``nyay shruti’’ and ``e-summon’’ system - that aimed at augmenting the criminal justice apparatus - dubbed the three new criminal laws as the biggest reforms of the 21st century. He held that after the complete implementation of these laws – ``Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’’, ``Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita’’ and ``Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam’’ – India will have the most modern and technology-equipped criminal system in the world. He further held that Chandigarh would be the first in the country where 100% implementation of all the three laws would be completed in the next two months.