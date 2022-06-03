Champawat bypolls: Pushkar Singh Dhami remains CM, winning with over 54,000 votes

Pushkar Singh Dhami |

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has won the Champawat bypoll elections with 54,000 votes, and will remain chief minister.

He defeated Congress' Nirmala Gahtori, Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt, and independent candidate Himanshu Garkoti.

He had been sworn into the post after the BJP retained power in the February-March elections but he personally lost to Congress from Khatima.

"I'm grateful for all the love and blessings you've showered on me through your votes in the Champawat by-election," he tweeted soon after.

BJP's Kailash Chandra Gehtori, who had won this seat in the full election, quit, so Dhami got another change at winning this assembly seat.

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate him.

Congratulations to Uttarakhand’s dynamic CM @pushkardhami for the record win from Champawat. I am confident he will work even harder for the progress of Uttarakhand. I thank the people of Champawat for placing their faith in BJP and laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2022