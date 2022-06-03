e-Paper Get App

Watch: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Moosewala's house to express condolences to family

Mann reached Moosa village to express his condolences to the bereaved family.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday visited the house of Sidhu Moosewala, days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead.

Mann reached Moosa village to express his condolences to the bereaved family. Heavy police security has been deployed outside the residence of Moosewala.

Moosewala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

