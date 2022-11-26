Chai pe charcha in Bengal: Mamata meets oppn leader Suvendu in Assembly

Kolkata: Taking a break from the political slugfest between the BJP and the ruling TMC, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday called Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari in her chamber in the Assembly over tea.

Responding to the invitation, Adhikari accompanied by BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga, MLAs Ashok Lahiri and Agnimitra Paul visited Mamata at her chamber.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said it was a ‘courtesy meeting’.

“I didn’t even have tea. It was a courtesy meeting. The CM said that the opposition didn’t attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Governor and I told her the reason why I was not present,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari further said that Mamata said that TMC minister of state for Correctional Homes Akhil Giri (whose look remarks against the President Droupadi Murmu was time and again raised by BJP) was from the very beginning opposed by the TMC.

“I have also mentioned that no BJP leaders had asked the Central government to stop funds but we (BJP) just demanded clarity and honesty in implementation of central schemes,” added Adhikari.

According to sources, Mamata also inquired as to why the opposition skips the administration meeting.

In the second half of the discussion in the House, Mamata said that at one point of time she used to like Adhikari as her younger brother.

Later, while inaugurating the platinum jubilee memorial building in the state assembly campus, Mamata also asked Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay to send all MLAs irrespective of party colours to Delhi to meet with the central government.

Addressing the meeting she also invited all the elected representatives cutting across party lines to be present during the Kolkata International Film Festival scheduled in December.

However, the CPI (M) and the Congress termed Mamata and Suvendu meeting as the ‘nexus’ between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.