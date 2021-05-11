Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to share COVID-19 vaccine formula with other companies to scale up production

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to share the COVID-19 vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other companies in the country to scale up production.

Currently, the two vaccine makers in India are Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures Covishield, and Bharat Biotech, which produces indigenously developed Covaxin.

Kejriwal said there is a shortage of vaccines across the country and an urgent need to ramp up its manufacturing on a war footing while developing a national policy to inoculate everyone in the next few months.

"Only 2 companies are producing vaccines. They produce only 6-7 crore vaccines a month. This way, it'll take over 2 years to vaccinate everyone. Many waves would've come by then. Important to increase vaccine production on war footing and frame national plan to vaccinate all," the Delhi Chief Minister said.