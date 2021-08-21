Centre to launch portal for Covid-affected migrant workers

Jaipur, August 21: A portal will be launched by the Central government this month for migrant workers affected by Covid. Migrant workers will be able to get their registration done on this portal. This will also provide the benefit of limited insurance to the workers.

This was announced by the union minister for labour, employment, forest and environment Bhupendra Yadav today in Ajmer.

He was addressing a press conference on the conclusion of his three day Jan Ashirvad Yatra. Yadav told that a survey of migrant workers is being carried out and the government is concerned about their social security.

This portal will give them a chance to come on a common platform. He said that the government is focusing special attention on the employment-generating sectors. Replying to a question related to the forest and environment ministry, Yadav said that the government is willing to increase the tree cover up to 33 per cent in the country.

On a question related to reservation Yadav said that BJP is will never dilute the reservation system made by Dr Ambedkar. He also criticized the attitude of the opposition in the recently concluded Parliament session and said that the opposition has the right to descent but its behaviour was extremely objectionable.

It is to note that Bhupendra Yadav is a Rajyasabha MP from Rajasthan and Ajmer is his hometown. His yatra was considered as launching event of him as the face of CM but he denied this and said neither the party nor me has any plans regarding this. He said ‘it was not my programme so all speculations are baseless’.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 08:24 PM IST