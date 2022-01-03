Centre suspends biometric attendance for all govt employees amid rising Covid cases

Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 and its new Omicron variant, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said the government is suspending the biometric attendance for all of the government employees in offices with immediate effect until they receive any further orders from the Centre.

The minister said that the decision was being taken under the leadership of PM Modi in the interest of safety and health of the government employees.

"Keeping in view the rise in COVID cases in the last few days, the BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE for govt officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders," the minister Tweeted.

The biometric attendance system makes the risk higher of catching the coronavirus disease due to its high contagion rate. Many government and private offices all over have barred the biometric system in recent years to stop the spread of the deadly Covid-19 and its Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, vaccination opened for teens in the 15 to 18 age group today amid a surge of Covid cases in multiple cities. Over 8 lakh teens have registered on the government's CoWin portal and all will get a dose of Covaxin.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 05:37 PM IST