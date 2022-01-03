e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

Centre suspends biometric attendance for all govt employees amid rising Covid cases

Over 16 lakh teenagers between 15 and 18 have received their first Covid shots as immunisation for the age group started today.
FPJ Web Desk
Union Minister Jitendra Singh | Photo: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh | Photo: ANI

Advertisement

Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 and its new Omicron variant, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said the government is suspending the biometric attendance for all of the government employees in offices with immediate effect until they receive any further orders from the Centre.

The minister said that the decision was being taken under the leadership of PM Modi in the interest of safety and health of the government employees.

"Keeping in view the rise in COVID cases in the last few days, the BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE for govt officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders," the minister Tweeted.

The biometric attendance system makes the risk higher of catching the coronavirus disease due to its high contagion rate. Many government and private offices all over have barred the biometric system in recent years to stop the spread of the deadly Covid-19 and its Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, vaccination opened for teens in the 15 to 18 age group today amid a surge of Covid cases in multiple cities. Over 8 lakh teens have registered on the government's CoWin portal and all will get a dose of Covaxin.

Over 16 lakh teenagers between 15 and 18 have received their first Covid shots as immunisation for the age group started today. The vaccination drive is being carried out in consultation with schools at hospitals and health centres.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.409 crore COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.409 crore
Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
Advertisement