Centre, states taking steps for relief to migrants, says Supreme Court

Our Bureau

New Delhi

The Supreme Court in Tuesday disposed of a PIL of Jagdeep S Chhokar, former director of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, for free travel of migrants back home, saying all necessary steps are being taken by the Centre and the states to facilitate the stranded labourers travel home by buses and trains.

“The substantial relief in the writ petition having been fulfilled we cannot expand the scope of the writ petition to consider other issues sought to be raised by the learned counsel for the petitioners during course of argument,” held a three-judge Bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai.

“Insofar as charging of 15% of Railway tickets’ amount from workers, it is not for this Court to issue any order under Article 32 regarding the same, it is the concerned State/Railways to take necessary steps under the relevant guidelines,” it said.

It refused to entertain Chhokar’s counsel Prashant Bhushan’s plea that those being provided travel facility are stranded in relief camps and not thosse who stayed back and wanted to go home.

Meanwhile, Andhra govt enhanced prices of liquor by 50% on Tuesday, only a day after imposing a 25% hike as shops were reopened in relaxation of the lockdown.

SC anguished as lawyers petition court

The SC took exception to the rising number of lawyers becoming petitioner-in-person to argue matter, and filing pleas after reading newspapers and portals. A bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai noted lawyers cannot create work by filing petitions after reading newspapers and portals.