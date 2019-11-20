Centre says it had the power to intercept internet communication, doesn't confirm whether it used the software

The government on Tuesday carefully skirted the issue of allegedly using the Pegasus software to intercept WhatsApp calls and messages.

The government dodged the question of whether it had used the Israeli software to track calls and messages of citizens, but it did mention that it had the power to legally intercept internet communication.

The government informed that as many as ten institutions including the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Intelligence Bureau, had the authority to initiate such interceptions.

State Home Minister G Kishan Reddy answered the questions posed by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in the Lok Sabha during the question hour saying, “Section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 empowers the Central Government or a State Government to intercept, monitor or decrypt or cause to be intercepted or monitored or decrypted, any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource in the interest of the sovereignty or integrity of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above or for investigation of any offence,”

He added, “Similarly, Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 empowers lawful interception of messages on occurrence of public emergency or in the interest of public safety.”

Reddy elaborated on the checks and balances for tapping, he said, “This power of interception is to be exercised as per provisions of law, rules and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Each such case is approved by the Union Home Secretary, in case of Central Government; and by Home Secretary of the State concerned, in case of a State Government.”

The central government has ordered 10 agencies for the purpose: Intelligence Bureau, CBI, ED, Narcotics Control Bureau, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, National Investigation Agency, R&AW, Directorate of Signal Intelligence and Delhi Police Commissioner.

The meeting comes after WhatsApp earlier this month revealed that journalists and activists in India have been the target of surveillance by operators using the Israeli spyware Pegasus, according to reports.

The Facebook-owned messaging company stated that it remains committed to protecting all messages of its users even as opposition parties accused the Centre of "snooping" on journalists and activists.

Amid the raging controversy, the government has asked WhatsApp to come out with an explanation on the breach of privacy and list out measures that have been taken to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indians