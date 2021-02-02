Centre presented anti-farmer budget: Chhattisgarh Congress

Raipur: The Finance Minister has slashed the budgetary provision made for farmer-oriented schemes in the general budget compared to last year, the Congress party said on Tuesday while issuing a press statement.

In addition, the cess on petrol and diesel will push up inflation in essential commodities, said Chandrashekhar Shukla, Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress President and financial expert Ramesh Warlyani at a joint press conference held at state Congress headquarters Rajiv Bhavan, Raipur.

On Minimum Support Price (MSP), the labour cost of the farmers has been separated from it. There is no discussion on MSP on other crops, they said.

Listing out data, in agriculture and allied activity services last year the budgetary allocation was Rs 1.54 lakh crores and this year it is Rs 1.48 lakh crores, Shailesh Trivedi, the PCC Communication head said.

The PM Kisan Scheme was Rs 75,000 crores but this year it is only Rs 65,000 crores. Why is there a 13 per cent deduction when the scheme has reached only half of farmers across the country, he added.

If the benefits have to be extended to all the farmers, the budget required is Rs 1.25 lakh crores.

PM-AASHA scheme through which farmers get MSP, last year's budget was Rs 500 crores and this has been slashed to Rs 400 crores this year, Warlyani added.

The Central government could only spend Rs 200 crores in Agriculture Infra Fund against the allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore, he pointed out.

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, MGNREGA allocation should have been hiked above Rs 1 lakh crore but only Rs 73,000 crores have been given, Sharma said.