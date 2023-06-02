Centre ordinance row: JMM will support AAP in opposing bill, says Kejriwal after meeting with Soren |

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Friday formally announced that it will support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in opposing the Centre's ordinance on control of administrative services in Delhi. This comes after a meeting between Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in in the state capital Ranchi.

The announcement was made at a press conference where Kejriwal said the ordinance must be defeated collectively in Parliament where it is likely to come up for voting as a law in the forthcoming session.

Earlier, Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, met with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and secured his support in their fight against the Centre's ordinance.

Soren: Centre's attack on democracy is a matter of serious concern

Soren, who accompanied Kejriwal at the press meet after their meeting where Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann was also present, said, "The Centre's attack on democracy is a matter of serious concern." Keriwal and Mann arrived here on a special flight from Chennai around 9 pm on Thursday accompanied by AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh besides AAP MLA Atishi.

"JMM will support AAP in opposing the Central ordinance on control of administrative services in Delhi.

"The Centre is creating a crisis for the AAP and is preventing a duly elected government from functioning independently," the Delhi CM said.

"Despite the Supreme Court verdict in favour of the AAP government (the apex court had ruled that the control over transfer and posting of top bureaucrats in Delhi would vest with the state government), the Centre brought the ordinance," Kejriwal stressed.

He described the movement against the ordinance "like a fight for independence" Kejriwal said, "This ordinance should be collectively defeated in Parliament as it is undemocratic, against the federal structure and unconstitutional." He added, "We will not allow the Central government to suppress democratic rights of people." On Thursday, both Kejriwal and Mann met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who accused the Centre of creating a crisis in the non-BJP-ruled states.

Kejriwal's nationwide outreach

As part of his efforts, Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has held meetings with various Chief Ministers and political leaders across the country. He has met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Centre's ordinance and its implications

The Union government introduced an ordinance on May 19 to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) concerning matters such as transfer, posting, vigilance, and other incidental issues. The ordinance aims to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and circumvents a Supreme Court judgment in the Centre vs. Delhi case.

(with agency inputs)