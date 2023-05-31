Centre ordinance row: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet MK Stalin, Hemant Soren in a bid to seek support against Modi govt |

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting the Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand Chief Ministers - MK Stalin and Hemant Soren to seek support against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi. The meetings will be scheduled on June 1 and 2.

Earlier on May 23, Kejriwal had embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM stated, "Will be meeting Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin in Chennai tomorrow (1st June) to seek DMK's support against Centre's unconstitutional-undemocratic 'Anti-Delhi' Ordinance".

Will be meeting Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin in Chennai tomorrow (1st June) to seek DMK's support against Centre's unconstitutional-undemocratic 'Anti-Delhi' Ordinance. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 31, 2023

"On June 2, I will meet the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Mr @HemantSorenJMM ji in Ranchi. Will seek their support against the ordinance passed by the Modi government against the people of Delhi," he added in a subsequent tweet.

Kejriwal earlier met other prominent Opposition leaders

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor so far met a handful of opposition leaders which include the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Maharashtra | Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders meet former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/o30RhAp1zy — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

About Centre's Ordinance row

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

(with inputs from ANI)