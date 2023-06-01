'DMK will stand by AAP...': Kejriwal after meeting Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to garner support against Centre's ordinance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held a meeting with his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, soliciting support for his campaign against the contentious ordinance introduced by the Indian central government. The ordinance seeks to assert control over administrative services in the capital city.

The two leaders addressed reporters after their meeting that was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, also from AAP.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said, "If the elected government does not have control over the bureaucrats, then there is no point in having an elected government. For the first time in history, they nullified a Supreme Court order. This is unconstitutional and undemocratic."

"We discussed with him (MK Stalin) today the Centre's ordinance against the Delhi government. It is undemocratic and unconstitutional. CM Stalin has assured that DMK will stand by AAP and the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Confident that Congress will support: Kejriwal

"This ordinance will come in the monsoon session. In the Rajya Sabha they have 93 seats, if all non-BJP parties come, then we will be able to defeat them. I am grateful for MK Stalin's support. Every passing day, I'm feeling more and more confident and this is the semi-final to 2024," he added.

Reiterating his demand for help from the Congress party, Kejriwal said, "I have sought an appointment with Congress President Kharge ji and Rahul ji, and I am waiting for their response. I am confident that Congress would support us."

Stalin announces support to Kejriwal

Tamil Nadu CM Mk Stalin, speaking on the occasion, said the Delhi CM is his 'good friend' and his party will strongly oppose the ordinance in parliament.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a good friend...Modi-led BJP government is pressuring Delhi UT and AAP government there by using Lt Governor. BJP government will bring an ordinance on Delhi and DMK will strongly oppose it. We had a discussion on other leaders' views and I appeal to all leaders to support Arvind Kejriwal," CM Stalin said.

Kejriwal's efforts to mobilise support

As part of his ongoing nationwide tour, which he commenced last month, Kejriwal conducted the meeting with the objective of garnering support from opposition parties to block the ordinance in the upper house of parliament. Opposition parties, including Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), hold a larger number of seats than the BJP and its allies in the upper house.

Continuing his efforts, Kejriwal is scheduled to meet Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday.