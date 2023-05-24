Arvind Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray to seek support on ordinance; 'We have come together to save country', says former Maharashtra CM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray; seeks support on ordinance. |

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at latter's residence Matoshree in Mumbai to seek support against the Centre's ordinance on control of administrative services in the national capital. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Raut were present at the meeting.

Following the meet, the two addressed a press conference. Uddhav told media persons, "We all have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called 'opposition' parties in fact they (Centre) should be called 'opposition' since they are against Democracy and Constitution."

Modi govt doesn't believe in Supreme Court: Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "Uddhav Thackeray has promised us that they will support us in the Parliament and if this bill (ordinance) does not pass in the Parliament then in 2024, the Modi government will not be coming back to power."

Kejriwal said Ordinance on control of services in Delhi means Modi government doesn't believe in Supreme Court.

Slamming the Centre, he reiterated that state governments being toppled by using central agencies CBI and ED.

On Thursday, Kejriwal will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, Sharad Pawar.

Notably, Kejriwal met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.

