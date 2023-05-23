After TMC, Kejriwal's AAP declares boycott of new parliament building inauguration

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

After Mamata Banerjee's TMC, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party announced a boycott of inauguration ceremony of new parliament building by PM Modi on May 28. The decision comes after the opposition raised questions over President Draupadi Murmu not being invited to the inauguration ceremony.

"Aam Aadmi Party will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on 28th May. AAP has taken this decision in view of the questions being raised regarding the matter of not inviting the President to the inauguration ceremony," the AAP said in a statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that Trinamool Congress leaders won't be present for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament in the national capital on Sunday. But TMC won't be a part of it as they feel that the event will be "all about I, me, myself".

"Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that," Derek tweeted.

"For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out," he further wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bigger and better new Parliament

The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

In case of a joint sitting of both the Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building on December 10, 2020.

The new building has been built in record time with quality construction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The present Parliament building was completed in 1927, and is now 96 years old. Over the years, the old building was found to be inadequate for present day requirements.