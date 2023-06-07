Centre Ordinance Row: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Meets SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav To Gather Support

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to gather his support for the Aam Aadmi Party's fight against the Central ordinance on the control of services in the national capital. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and several other AAP leaders also accompanied Kejriwal to the meeting.

After the meet, which lasted nearly an hour, the leaders addressed the media in which Akhilesh assured his party's support for Kejriwal.

"The ordinance is anti-democratic. I want to assure CM Arvind Kejriwal that Samajwadi Party is with you and will support you," Yadav said.

What is the Central Ordinance Order?

The Central Government has issued an ordinance pertaining to Delhi, which has sparked discussions and debates. The ordinance, aimed at addressing certain matters related to the national capital, carries significant implications for governance in Delhi.

The ordinance grants additional powers to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, giving the office increased authority in decision-making processes. It empowers the LG to act independently in matters concerning the functioning of the Delhi government. The move has raised concerns regarding the power dynamics between the elected government and the LG.

More Authority to the LG

Proponents of the ordinance argue that it is necessary to ensure effective governance and harmonious functioning in Delhi. They believe that vesting more authority in the LG would streamline decision-making processes and prevent conflicts arising from differing opinions between the LG and the elected government.

Mixed Reactions to Controversial Order

Critics, however, view the ordinance as an encroachment on the autonomy of the elected government of Delhi. They argue that it undermines the democratic principles of a representative government and hampers the ability of the elected government to carry out its mandate. There are concerns that this ordinance could potentially lead to clashes and political tensions in the governance of Delhi.

The ordinance has sparked debates about the balance of power and the relationship between the elected representatives and the appointed authorities in Delhi. The issue is likely to be further deliberated upon by legal and constitutional experts, as well as political stakeholders, in the coming days.