Centre lying about no deaths due to oxygen shortage: Chhattisgarh orders audit on COVID-19 data

Days after the central government's statement in Parliament that "no deaths due to oxygen shortage have been reported by states" during the second Covid wave, the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government has called out the Centre's 'lies'. The Bhupesh Baghel-led government, which said the Centre is "lying", is also preparing to carry out an audit to list the deaths that happened due to the lack of medical oxygen at the peak of second wave.

As per a report by NDTV, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo claimed the central government never asked the state about the number of deaths due to oxygen shortage.

"They only said provide the number of deaths in a day, deaths due to comorbidities, and types of comorbidity, or otherwise. The state government is conducting an audit of deaths recorded during the second wave to confirm if any patient died due to shortage of medical oxygen," he said.

"There are two points to be made here. One - we have surplus oxygen, Two - there is no record that anybody in Chhattisgarh, whether in private or government hospitals, died due to the lack of (medical) oxygen. We are completely open to correcting our data."

Chhattisgarh is also preparing a list of deaths that were not logged earlier, the state's Health Minister said. "We have added about 600-800 names to the list of backlog deaths. More names are to be added to this list. We want to be completely transparent... there is nothing we want to hide," he said.