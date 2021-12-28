Centre approves two COVID-19 vaccines- Covovax, Corbevax and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir, for emergency use

New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Tuesday has approved two COVID-19 vaccines Covovax, Corbevax and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir.

The anti-viral drug Molnupiravir can be used only in an emergency, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted this morning.

Corbevax is India's first homegrown "RBD protein sub-unit vaccine", the Health Minister said. It is made by the Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E. "It's a hat-trick! It's now third vaccine developed in India," Mandaviya said.

"The Nanoparticle Vaccine, COVOVAX, will be manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India", he added.

Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, will now be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have high risk of progression of the disease, the health minister said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:15 AM IST