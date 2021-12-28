e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 09:23 AM IST

COVID-19: Ahead of Assembly elections, Health Ministry updates EC on vaccination coverage status

FPJ Bureau
Representative Image | PTI

The Health Ministry on Monday submitted a report on the Covid-19 cases along with the new variant Omicron and the status of vaccination coverage across the country to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission members and Union Health Ministry officials discussed the rising number of Omicron across the country with special focus on the five poll-bound states.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan presented a detailed report on the transmissibility of the Omicron variant in the states. The Assembly election is scheduled for five states in 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 09:23 AM IST
