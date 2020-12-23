Centre appoints Vice Admiral Rajat Datta as DG Armed Forces Medical Service

New Delhi: Surgeon Vice-Admiral Rajat Datta has been appointed as the new Director-General of Armed Forces Medical Services and would be the seniormost medical officer of the armed forces in India.

He will replace incumbent Lieutenant General Anup Bannerjee and assume the office on January 1, 2021. He will have a tenure of 23 months. Datta is an alumnus of Armed Forces Medical College, Pune and after completing his MBBS in 1982, was commissioned into AMC on 27 Dec 1982.

Thereafter, he went on to do his post-graduate studies in General Medicine viz MD and DNB from Bangalore University and National Board of Examinations respectively in 1990 followed by Doctorate of Medicine (DM) in Cardiology from Pune University in 1998. He is a Fellow of Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions USA. He also holds the coveted appointment of Cardiologist to the President of India.

He is a committed doctor, renowned for his professional competence and skills. He has been the Professor of Cardiology as well as an examiner for several Universities and Post Graduate Medical Institutions in India such as Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, JIPMER, National Board of Examination. Additionally, he is also the examiner for the Dept of Biotechnology at IIT Roorkee.