Col Prithipal Singh Gill, only officer to serve in IAF, Indian Navy, and Indian Army, turns 100 today

Colonel Prithipal Singh Gill (retired), the only officer who served in Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and Indian Army (Artillery), turned 100 today.

He served during World War-II and the 1965 India-Pakistan War.

Starting as a pilot in the Royal Indian Air Force, Gill later sailed the high seas with Indian Navy, and finally saw action as a Gunner Officer with the Indian Army in the 1965 War.

His final posting was as an Assam Rifles Sector Commander in Manipur.

As the legend completed a century today, several Twitterati washed him.

Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulate Col. Prithipal Singh Gill who turns 100 today. He bears the unique distinction of having served in all the three Armed Forces. Sir, wish you many more years of good health and may you continue to always inspire all of us."

Check out the reactions