Centre writes to 7 states on surge in COVID-19 cases; rushes multi-disciplinary teams

New Delhi: The Centre has deputed high level multi-disciplinary teams to nine states and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir amid fears of a second wave of COVID-19.

Central teams have been sent to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in public health measures for targeted COVID response and management, and effectively tackling the pandemic, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press release.

The three –member multidisciplinary teams are headed by Joint Secretary level officers in the Health Ministry.

"These teams will work closely with the states, UT administration and ascertain reasons for recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. They will also coordinate with health authorities of the states, UT for requisite COVID19 control measures to break the chain of transmission. The states, UT has been advised for regular critical review of the emerging situation with concerned District officials to ensure that gains made so far in COVID management are not lost," the press release said.