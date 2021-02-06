Central Railway Recruitment 2021: More than 2,500 apprentice posts in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other cities - How to apply at rrccr.com

Central Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has published a recruitment notification for more than 2,500 apprentice posts in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and few other cities.

A total of 2,532 vacancies are available for which the online applications have been invited.

Important Dates

Start date: February 6, 2021

Last date: March 5, 2021

Interested candidates can apply for Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on RRC Official website of RRC - rrccr.com.

Educational Qualification

A candidate must have passed class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training

Selection Method

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of a simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

Age Limit

15 to 24 years (Upper age limit is relaxed for the reserved seats)