West Central Railway Recruitment 2020: 570 vacancies for apprenticeship training notified; check details here

West Central Railway has issued a notification of 570 vacancies for Apprenticeship Training. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply on the official website, mponline.gov.in. The applications open on February 15 and the last date to apply is March 15.

A total of 570 vacancies are notified under West Central Railway Recruitment for various trades such as electrician, fitter, wireman, welder, computer operator and programming assistant, carpenter, painter, ac mechanic, machinist, stenographer, electronic mechanic, cable jointer, diesel mechanic, mason, black smith, surveyor, draughtsman civil, architectural and secretarial assistant.

Vacancy details

Fitter – 116

Welder (GAS & Electric) - 34

Electrician - 138

COPA - 52

Secretarial Assistant - 4

Painter – 23

Carpenter – 28

AC Mechanic – 10

Machinist – 10

Stenographer Hindi – 3

Stenographer English – 3

Electronic Mechanic – 15

Cable Jointer – 2

Diesel Mechanic -30

Mason – 26

Black Smith -16

Surveyor – 8

Draughtsman Civil -10

Architectural Assistant - 12

Secretarial Assistant English - 4

Eligibility criteria

A candidate should have 10th passed certificate or its equivalent (in 10 + 2 system) with minimum 50% marks and ITI in trade (affiliated to NCVT/SCVT).