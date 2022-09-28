Central Government appoints Senior Advocate R Venkataramani as new Attorney General for India |

Senior advocate R Venkataramani was appointed as the Attorney General of India on Wednesday for a term of three years, according to a notification.

He will succeed K K Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30.

Venugopal, 91, was appointed to the post in July 2017. He was reappointed as the top law officer of the country for three months on June 29.