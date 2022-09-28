e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCentral Government appoints Senior Advocate R Venkataramani as new Attorney General for India

Central Government appoints Senior Advocate R Venkataramani as new Attorney General for India

He will succeed K K Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Central Government appoints Senior Advocate R Venkataramani as new Attorney General for India |

Senior advocate R Venkataramani was appointed as the Attorney General of India on Wednesday for a term of three years, according to a notification.

He will succeed K K Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30.

Venugopal, 91, was appointed to the post in July 2017. He was reappointed as the top law officer of the country for three months on June 29.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates slam MCC over withdrawal of Round 1 provisional result

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates slam MCC over withdrawal of Round 1 provisional result

Central Government appoints Senior Advocate R Venkataramani as new Attorney General for India

Central Government appoints Senior Advocate R Venkataramani as new Attorney General for India

Kolkata game app fraud: ED seizes cryptocurrency worth Rs 12.83 crore

Kolkata game app fraud: ED seizes cryptocurrency worth Rs 12.83 crore

Karnataka: Education department orders probe into Prophet Muhammad essay competition in school

Karnataka: Education department orders probe into Prophet Muhammad essay competition in school

UP: SP youth cadre irked as Akhilesh's close aide Naresh Uttam Patel re-elected State Chief for 3rd...

UP: SP youth cadre irked as Akhilesh's close aide Naresh Uttam Patel re-elected State Chief for 3rd...