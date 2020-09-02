Cementing her votes: Mamata backs East Bengal for ISL as Shree Cement buys majority stake in iconic club

Players were in fix and around seven players had written to the Players Status Committee (PSC), under the AIFF over dues which were not yet cleared. East Bengal Club, which is responsible to clear player dues despite not having an investor on board, was to reply to the PSC by September 4th. A big relief there for the club on this count too.

The club, however, was confident of playing in the ISL as Mamata had approached AIFF President Praful Patel in May to consider East Bengal Club as part of the ISL.

Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty too had backed East Bengal Club. On the National level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted to congratulate the club on its centenary year celebrations while recognizing their contribution to growth of sports in India.

A few months ago, East Bengal Assistant General Secretary Dr. Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta had called the league a masala league and said that it wasn't a proper league. "If you ask me personally, I am not interested in playing in the ISL," he said.