CEC Sushil Chandra calls EVMs pride of India, says countries eager to know about fast, accurate poll results

New Delhi [India]: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are safe and are the pride of India said Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra adding that several countries are eager to know how fast the country is able to deliver the election results timely and accurately.

The Chief Election Commissioner on Friday inaugurated the newly built Integrated Election Complex (IEC) at Bakhtawarpur in Delhi.

"So far 350 crore voters have used this EVM machine in four parliamentary elections and other Assembly elections, so it has established its credibility. Therefore, each and everyone should have in his mind very clear that this machine is a pride of India," he said.

Talking about the safety of EVMs Chandra said, "EVMs are non-tamperable. It is a single chip program only and there's no frequency. Therefore there's no question of hacking. EVMs have shown their test and credibility in all the elections and beyond that particular thing is also there's a VVPAT audit trail in each and every assembly constituency." Speaking on the accuracy of the results, he specifically underscored the fact that the machines are tallied and paired with the control unit and you will be happy to know that no error has ever been found in these machines when we were counting the audit trail. So everybody should feel absolutely very clear that it gives absolutely accurate results, timely results and proper voting by this machine.

Chandra said that other countries are asking India how we are delivering the election results quickly within hours as compared to developed countries which are taking almost a week to deliver the results.

The usage of EVMs in elections over the years have proven their test and credibility, he added.

"We should have to develop a standard operating process that this kind of complexes can also be made in other States as well, so that we can feel proud of our EVM machines which are quite safe and the home of EVM is absolutely safe," he said.

He said that the Complex, which is conceptualised with all features and administrative safety protocols for storage, security and movement of EVMs, has elevated the benchmarks for all other State CEOs to emulate.

Earlier on Friday CEC along with Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, Dharmendra Sharma, Sr Deputy Election Commissioner, Umesh Sinha, Secretary-General, Randhir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi visited the newly built Integrated Election Complex.

Integrated Election Complex is a multi-functional state-of-the-art facility aimed at modernizing the warehousing and management of EVMs and VVPATs in the NCT of Delhi.

"The Complex has comprehensive facilities for conducting First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs as per the commission's guidelines. The FLC halls can also be used for large meetings and training sessions. Spread over an area of 12865 sq. m., it is a towering testimony to our collective belief in democracy. The imposing facade, the beautiful murals, all come together to create an iconic structure," Chandra added.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in his address said that transparency, impartiality and perception are crucial in the election management and thus following Standard Operating Procedures and checklist for systematic storage, maintenance and movement of EVMs are vital to avoid any glitches and ensure uniformity.

The Complex is designed for due compliance to the security and other protocols as mandated by the ECI.

The IEC stands as a testimony to the modernization of EVM warehousing and management in the NCT of Delhi. This 3-storeyed complex has a Multipurpose Hall on every floor for activities like FLC of EVMs and VVPATs, meetings and training sessions etc. The complex has 2 Control rooms, 80 CCTVs and fully equipped barracks for security staff.

The Integrated Election Complex has a built up area of 9300 sq m with a machine storage capacity of 108000 BU/CU or 43200 VVPATs, which is sufficient to cater to the needs of all 11 districts of NCT of Delhi.

There are 36 specially designed storage vaults which are duly equipped with stainless steel racks for proper storage of EVMs and VVPATs. Enough vaults have been assigned to different election districts of NCT of Delhi as per their needs. CCTV cameras have been provided in all the storage vaults.

The IEC is equipped with all the facilities including special truck bays with mechanized shutters for efficient loading and unloading of EVMs and VVPATs. These bays are inside the inner perimeter to ensure complete security. Two cargo lifts and spacious passages have been provided for easy movement of EVMs and VVPATs.

This is a modern facility equipped with the latest technological, architectural, ecological, esthetic and accessibility features. It is an earthquake-resistant building with features like energy-efficient design, use of natural light/ventilation and rainwater harvesting.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:11 PM IST